Accuvest Global Advisors Buys Shares of 1,934 Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Accuvest Global Advisors bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total value of $203,566.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,639.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of BATS CBOE traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $174.48. The stock had a trading volume of 775,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The company has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.94 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $180.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.54. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $502.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.80 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $197.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $199.00 price target (down from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.00.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

