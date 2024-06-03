Accuvest Global Advisors Invests $311,000 in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Accuvest Global Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Discovery Value Fund purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Amy Bohutinsky sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.14, for a total transaction of $3,032,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,253 shares in the company, valued at $859,701.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Amy Bohutinsky sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.14, for a total transaction of $3,032,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,253 shares in the company, valued at $859,701.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.07, for a total value of $322,605.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 126,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,099,895.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 117,921 shares of company stock worth $25,490,118. 18.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duolingo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DUOL traded up $9.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $200.54. The company had a trading volume of 904,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,190. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.74 and a beta of 0.72. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.89 and a 1 year high of $251.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $206.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.12.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $167.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.60 million. Duolingo had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on DUOL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Duolingo in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on Duolingo from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on Duolingo from $243.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target (down from $282.00) on shares of Duolingo in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Duolingo from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duolingo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.33.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

