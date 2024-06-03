Accuvest Global Advisors Sells 1,102 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Accuvest Global Advisors reduced its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,648 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 971.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 753.3% in the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.29.

International Business Machines Trading Down 1.0 %

IBM stock traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $165.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,774,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,701,211. The firm has a market cap of $151.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $129.18 and a 1-year high of $199.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.96.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

