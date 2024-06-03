Accuvest Global Advisors Takes $328,000 Position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BTZ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,808,559 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,788 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 843.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 265,653 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,742,000 after purchasing an additional 237,504 shares in the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 153.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 277,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 167,618 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $1,511,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 1,283.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138,382 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 128,382 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:BTZ traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.66. 185,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,015. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.49. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $11.13.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.46%.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

