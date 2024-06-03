Accuvest Global Advisors Trims Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Accuvest Global Advisors trimmed its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,068 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 5,632 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies comprises 2.7% of Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Uber Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 877,589 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in Uber Technologies by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 33,535 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 14,153 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,112,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Uber Technologies by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 68,894 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 24,247 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on UBER. Citigroup raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.38.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:UBER traded down $0.76 on Monday, reaching $63.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,919,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,076,311. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.61 and a 12-month high of $82.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $133.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.15.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

