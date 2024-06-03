ACK Asset Management LLC Purchases 175,400 Shares of SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT)

ACK Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,080,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,400 shares during the quarter. SmartRent accounts for approximately 2.4% of ACK Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. ACK Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.99% of SmartRent worth $19,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SmartRent in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in SmartRent by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,264 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SmartRent by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 25,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SmartRent by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 7,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SmartRent by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

Get SmartRent alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on shares of SmartRent in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of SmartRent from $4.30 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of SmartRent from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SmartRent has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.89.

SmartRent Stock Performance

SmartRent stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.35. 2,708,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,346,309. SmartRent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average is $2.83.

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $50.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.43 million. SmartRent had a negative net margin of 13.08% and a negative return on equity of 7.28%. Analysts predict that SmartRent, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

SmartRent Profile

(Free Report)

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SmartRent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartRent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.