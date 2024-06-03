adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $127.40

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $127.40 and last traded at $126.62, with a volume of 98332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.58.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADDYY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded adidas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of adidas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a market cap of $48.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 301.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.34.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.17). adidas had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that adidas AG will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.2394 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. adidas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.76%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of adidas during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in adidas by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of adidas during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,405,000. Finally, Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of adidas by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear, apparel, and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand; golf footwear and apparel under the adidas Golf brand; and outdoor footwear under the Five Ten brand.

