Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,910,000 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the April 30th total of 5,320,000 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

In other Adient news, Director Peter Carlin sold 4,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $121,582.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,372.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Adient during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adient during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 201.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adient in the first quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Adient in the third quarter valued at $205,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ADNT traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.85. The stock had a trading volume of 433,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,687. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.31. Adient has a fifty-two week low of $26.78 and a fifty-two week high of $46.51.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.15. Adient had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Adient’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adient will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Adient from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Adient from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Adient from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Adient from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.25.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

