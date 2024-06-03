ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSEW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSEW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the April 30th total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

ADS-TEC Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

ADS-TEC Energy stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,007. ADS-TEC Energy has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $2.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.46.

Get ADS-TEC Energy alerts:

ADS-TEC Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

ADS-TEC Energy PLC engages in the provision of intelligent and decentralized energy storage systems in Europe and North America. Its portfolio of ecosystem platforms provides DC-based ultra-fast chargers for Electric Vehicles (EVs) on power limited grids; and energy storage and management solutions for commercial and industrial, and residential sector coupling applications.

Receive News & Ratings for ADS-TEC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADS-TEC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.