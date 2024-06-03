Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.22.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AEM shares. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, April 8th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AEM

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 0.6 %

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,517,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

AEM stock opened at $68.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.06. The company has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.04. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $71.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The mining company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.