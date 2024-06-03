Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.25.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

ADC opened at $60.76 on Wednesday. Agree Realty has a one year low of $52.69 and a one year high of $69.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.52.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 176.47%.

In related news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl bought 1,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.99 per share, with a total value of $58,990.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,893.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 267.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 247.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

