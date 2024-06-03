Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Agree Realty from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

Shares of NYSE:ADC traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.97. 677,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,468. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Agree Realty has a 12-month low of $52.69 and a 12-month high of $69.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.56.

In related news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.99 per share, with a total value of $58,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,893.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Agree Realty in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Agree Realty by 267.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 247.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Agree Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

