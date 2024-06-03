Algorand Trading 6.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000268 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Algorand has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. Algorand has a market cap of $1.52 billion and $38.18 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.30 or 0.00051042 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00010489 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00017364 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00012122 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00006440 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,172,377,457 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Algorand is forum.algorand.org. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

