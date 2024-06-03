Allergy Therapeutics (LON:AGY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $4.50

Allergy Therapeutics plc (LON:AGY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.50 ($0.06), with a volume of 973914 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.17 ($0.05).

Allergy Therapeutics Stock Up 7.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £214.65 million, a P/E ratio of -66.67, a P/E/G ratio of -30.70 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2.61.

About Allergy Therapeutics

Allergy Therapeutics plc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of allergy treatments. The company sells injectable and sublingual allergen-specific immunotherapies; and offers prescription for the treatment of pollen-related allergies particularly to grasses, weeds, and trees, as well as diagnostics.

