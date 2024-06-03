Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Short Interest Update

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,350,000 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the April 30th total of 12,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days.
Shares of ATEC traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $9.50. 2,206,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,665,829. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.41. Alphatec has a 52-week low of $8.66 and a 52-week high of $19.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63.
Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $138.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.07 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 37.45% and a negative return on equity of 1,767.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphatec will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Alphatec in the third quarter worth $56,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in Alphatec by 64.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,443 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the third quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on ATEC shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Alphatec from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.89.
Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.
