Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Short Interest Down 5.9% in May

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the April 30th total of 2,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 577,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

In related news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 1,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $59,025.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 964,664 shares in the company, valued at $47,528,995.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John Alexander Young sold 1,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $76,171.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,300,023.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 1,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $59,025.46. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 964,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,528,995.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,648 shares of company stock worth $327,595 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMBA. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 52.3% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Ambarella by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Ambarella by 13,576.9% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMBA traded down $2.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.41. 990,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,550. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 1.63. Ambarella has a 1-year low of $40.31 and a 1-year high of $89.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.48 and a 200 day moving average of $53.24.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Ambarella from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.75.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

