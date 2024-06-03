American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.22 (NASDAQ:SDSI)

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, June 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.2188 per share on Wednesday, June 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.
American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Stock Performance
SDSI stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.72. 3,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,657. American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.97 and a 1 year high of $51.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.73.
About American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Why Smartsheet Stock is an Undervalued Gem of an Investment
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- The Most Upgraded Stocks After the Q1 Earnings Season
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- What Is Risk Tolerance & Why Is It Important?
Receive News & Ratings for American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.