American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.22 (NASDAQ:SDSI)

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, June 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.2188 per share on Wednesday, June 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

SDSI stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.72. 3,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,657. American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.97 and a 1 year high of $51.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.73.

The American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (SDSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a broad portfolio of short-duration fixed income securities. The fund seeks to mitigate the impact of rising interest rates. SDSI was launched on Oct 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

