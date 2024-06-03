American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) Short Interest Update

American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 829,100 shares, a decrease of 12.2% from the April 30th total of 944,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 213,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

American Vanguard Price Performance

Shares of American Vanguard stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.76. 256,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,754. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. American Vanguard has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $18.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.76.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $135.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Vanguard will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Vanguard Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of American Vanguard from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of American Vanguard from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Vanguard

In other American Vanguard news, insider Ulrich Trogele bought 18,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $159,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 209,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,415. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Steven D. Macicek purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.01 per share, with a total value of $76,585.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,496.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ulrich Trogele purchased 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $159,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 209,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Vanguard

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in American Vanguard during the 3rd quarter worth $2,370,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Vanguard during the 4th quarter worth $197,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in American Vanguard by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 338,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 76,782 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in American Vanguard during the 3rd quarter worth $324,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in American Vanguard by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,612,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,619,000 after purchasing an additional 163,941 shares during the period. 79.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, soil health, plant nutrition, molluscicides, growth regulators, soil fumigants, and biorationals in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

