AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG) Short Interest Up 9.8% in May

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,700 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the April 30th total of 58,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
AmpliTech Group Trading Up 2.6 %
Shares of AMPG stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,339. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.93. AmpliTech Group has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $2.76.
AmpliTech Group (NASDAQ:AMPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. AmpliTech Group had a negative return on equity of 25.21% and a negative net margin of 47.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
AmpliTech Group Company Profile
AmpliTech Group, Inc designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company's products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhanced output power and gain in transceiver chains.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AmpliTech Group
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Why Smartsheet Stock is an Undervalued Gem of an Investment
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- The Most Upgraded Stocks After the Q1 Earnings Season
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- What Is Risk Tolerance & Why Is It Important?
Receive News & Ratings for AmpliTech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmpliTech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.