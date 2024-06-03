AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG) Short Interest Up 9.8% in May

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,700 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the April 30th total of 58,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

AmpliTech Group Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of AMPG stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,339. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.93. AmpliTech Group has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $2.76.

AmpliTech Group (NASDAQ:AMPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. AmpliTech Group had a negative return on equity of 25.21% and a negative net margin of 47.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AmpliTech Group stock. AMH Equity Ltd grew its stake in AmpliTech Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AMPG Free Report ) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,841 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd owned 1.21% of AmpliTech Group worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

AmpliTech Group, Inc designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company's products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhanced output power and gain in transceiver chains.

