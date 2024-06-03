Analysts Set Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target at $214.67

Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $214.67.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COIN. TheStreet raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $84.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on COIN

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total transaction of $2,826,829.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,122 shares in the company, valued at $18,223,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Coinbase Global news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 16,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.34, for a total transaction of $3,675,283.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,604,707.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total transaction of $2,826,829.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,223,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 465,233 shares of company stock worth $106,055,266 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 322.2% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 114 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 833.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $225.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.48 billion, a PE ratio of 45.09 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $231.22 and its 200 day moving average is $186.43. Coinbase Global has a 1 year low of $46.43 and a 1 year high of $283.48.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.61. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Coinbase Global

(Get Free Report

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.