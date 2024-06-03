Analysts Set International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Target Price at $27.67

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus cut their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Game Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on IGT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

International Game Technology Trading Up 0.5 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of International Game Technology by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,871,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,368,000 after purchasing an additional 838,622 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Game Technology by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,751,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170,813 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of International Game Technology by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,193,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129,559 shares in the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of International Game Technology by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 4,290,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of International Game Technology by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,717,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,495,000 after purchasing an additional 509,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

IGT opened at $19.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.94. International Game Technology has a 12 month low of $18.90 and a 12 month high of $33.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. International Game Technology had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Game Technology will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Game Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is presently 76.19%.

About International Game Technology

(Get Free Report

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.