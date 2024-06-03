Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Short Interest Down 5.6% in May

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the April 30th total of 2,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.70.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BUD

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Down 0.7 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 38.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,623 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 287.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 65,183 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 48,376 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 36,795 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,084,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.8% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 15,466 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BUD traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,208,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,764. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $51.66 and a 12-month high of $67.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.51 and its 200 day moving average is $62.41. The stock has a market cap of $108.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 14.01%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $0.8722 dividend. This is a positive change from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.31%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.