ApeCoin (APE) Price Tops $1.31 on Major Exchanges

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 3rd. ApeCoin has a market cap of $789.87 million and $51.27 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ApeCoin has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. One ApeCoin token can now be purchased for about $1.31 or 0.00001886 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ApeCoin

ApeCoin launched on March 16th, 2022. ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 604,895,833 tokens. The official website for ApeCoin is apecoin.com. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ApeCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ApeCoin (APE) is an ERC-20 governance and utility token in the APE ecosystem. It has a fixed supply of 1 billion tokens, launched on March 17, 2022. APE is used for governance in the ApeCoin DAO, unifying spending, accessing exclusive ecosystem content, and incentivizing third-party projects. ApeCoin was created by the ApeCoin DAO, with the Ape Foundation managing DAO administration. Yuga Labs, associated with the Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT collection, has ties to ApeCoin but claims no direct responsibility, gifting an NFT and planning to adopt APE as their primary token for new products and services.”

