APG Asset Management US Inc. Acquires New Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 217,199 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $114,349,000. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 0.7% of APG Asset Management US Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX now owns 1,695 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,988 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,752 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 1,219 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $496.89. 494,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,186,069. The firm has a market cap of $457.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.58. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $436.38 and a fifty-two week high of $554.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $489.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $508.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The business had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current year.

UNH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $572.75.

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

