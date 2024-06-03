APG Asset Management US Inc. Takes $20.28 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 704,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,281,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 304.9% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE traded up $0.61 on Monday, hitting $29.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,818,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,951,770. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $40.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently -2,799.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 15th. Argus lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

