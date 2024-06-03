Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Acquires New Shares in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (BATS:DMAR)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (BATS:DMAR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter valued at about $444,000. Schulz Wealth LTD. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter worth approximately $597,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 18,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:DMAR traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.21. 7,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $348.55 million, a P/E ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.24.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (DMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

