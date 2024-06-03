Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,898 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MLCO. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. 39.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MLCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $13.75 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.50 to $10.40 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.30 to $9.60 in a report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,801,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,418,512. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -19.43, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.10. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $13.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.40 and a 200 day moving average of $7.82.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.61%. The business’s revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

