Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Has $373,000 Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,023.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 29,269,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,804,000 after acquiring an additional 26,665,035 shares during the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,592,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,928,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,120 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 73,636,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,707,000 after buying an additional 1,248,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,591,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,972,000 after buying an additional 906,319 shares during the period.

Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SCHF traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.51. 3,678,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,758,771. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.47. The company has a market cap of $37.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $32.29 and a twelve month high of $39.86.

Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

