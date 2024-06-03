Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Invests $1.62 Million in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 37,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMLP. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 28,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 233,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,925,000 after purchasing an additional 34,791 shares during the period. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 936,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,813,000 after purchasing an additional 5,865 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:AMLP traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.24. 1,261,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,274,738. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.01. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $37.84 and a 12 month high of $48.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

