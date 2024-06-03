Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (BATS:DNOV)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (BATS:DNOV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.19% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 125,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 21,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 5,070 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 493.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 230,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,926,000 after buying an additional 191,687 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 264.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 136,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,300,000 after acquiring an additional 99,271 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

Shares of DNOV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.97. 16,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.23 million, a P/E ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.40 and a 200-day moving average of $39.47.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (DNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

