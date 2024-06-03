Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Sells 482 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV owned about 0.05% of National Health Investors worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in National Health Investors by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in National Health Investors by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in National Health Investors by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in National Health Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NHI. StockNews.com lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

NYSE:NHI traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.34. 151,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,147. The company has a quick ratio of 13.24, a current ratio of 13.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.51 and a 1 year high of $67.45. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.03%.

In other news, Director Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. purchased 437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.83 per share, with a total value of $28,767.71. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,940.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

