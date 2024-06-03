Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) Short Interest Update

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the April 30th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARKR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ark Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants in a report on Monday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ark Restaurants Trading Up 1.1 %

Ark Restaurants Dividend Announcement

ARKR stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.90. 633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,470. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.19 and a 200-day moving average of $14.44. Ark Restaurants has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $18.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Ark Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -37.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. acquired 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.99 per share, for a total transaction of $85,339.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,874. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 37.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ark Restaurants

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ark Restaurants stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,544 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.49% of Ark Restaurants worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Company Profile

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

