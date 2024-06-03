Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Shares Down 10.3%

Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) traded down 10.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.72 and last traded at $29.72. 456,905 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 719,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Arvinas from $26.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Arvinas from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.13.

Get Arvinas alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ARVN

Arvinas Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.75.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $25.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.94 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 64.79% and a negative net margin of 185.09%. The company’s revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.54) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post -4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arvinas

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARVN. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the first quarter worth $44,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arvinas during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in Arvinas by 393.4% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arvinas by 13.5% during the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in Arvinas during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. 95.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arvinas

(Get Free Report)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.