ASD Market Capitalization Tops $35.67 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One ASD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0540 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ASD has traded up 5% against the US dollar. ASD has a total market cap of $35.67 million and $2.61 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00009778 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00011916 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001293 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69,094.82 or 1.00009742 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00011983 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.54 or 0.00109335 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004080 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.0544577 USD and is down -2.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,650,718.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

