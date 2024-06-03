AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Given New $12.90 Price Target at Scotiabank

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $7.40 to $12.90 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

ASTS has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Down 1.7 %

ASTS stock opened at $8.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.51, a current ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. AST SpaceMobile has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $9.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 0.93.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AST SpaceMobile will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTS. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 209.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,450,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,046,667 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,663,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217,531 shares during the last quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 3,962,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,805 shares during the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,900,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,051,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 250,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

