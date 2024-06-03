Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Gap Up to $201.60

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $201.60, but opened at $219.59. Autodesk shares last traded at $219.94, with a volume of 964,384 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Berenberg Bank cut Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Autodesk from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America dropped their price target on Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Autodesk from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.16.

Autodesk Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $226.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.29.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $457,645.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,621.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $457,645.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,621.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $5,473,569.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,354,327.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,616 shares of company stock worth $7,944,448 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

