Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.42

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.42 and last traded at $2.45, with a volume of 11695227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.80 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Banco Bradesco Trading Down 0.4 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.97. The stock has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 6.70%. Equities analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bradesco Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0037 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Bradesco

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 45,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 53,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 7.1% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 57,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 38,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 20,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

