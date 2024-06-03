Bank of America Reiterates Underperform Rating for Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO)

Bank of America reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $21.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CRDO. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.88.

Credo Technology Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Insider Activity at Credo Technology Group

Shares of Credo Technology Group stock opened at $26.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.83 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.99. Credo Technology Group has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $26.20.

In related news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $257,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,962,500 shares in the company, valued at $50,806,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Credo Technology Group news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $1,048,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,663,602 shares in the company, valued at $184,284,890.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $257,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,962,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,806,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 863,387 shares of company stock worth $17,790,904. 23.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRDO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 7.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,063,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,301 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 17.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,651,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,600 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,375,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,332,000 after purchasing an additional 45,396 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,224,000. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 31.8% during the first quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,713,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,302,000 after purchasing an additional 413,149 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

