Bank of America Trims Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Target Price to $76.00

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America from $83.00 to $76.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $90.67.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RARE opened at $40.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.00. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $31.52 and a 52-week high of $54.98.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $108.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.03 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 138.58% and a negative return on equity of 425.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.33) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 12,195 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $620,481.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 11,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total value of $574,644.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 252,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,623,452.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 12,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $620,481.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,860 shares in the company, valued at $756,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,846 shares of company stock worth $1,201,388. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth about $691,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth about $4,622,000. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth about $8,308,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth about $714,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 790,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,906,000 after purchasing an additional 45,781 shares during the period. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

(Get Free Report)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.