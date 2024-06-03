Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

BKSC opened at $12.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.85. The firm has a market cap of $67.70 million, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.56. Bank of South Carolina has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $15.24.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.16 million during the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.55%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. Bank of South Carolina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.58%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bank of South Carolina stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.18% of Bank of South Carolina as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

