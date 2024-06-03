Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Rating Reiterated by Stephens

Stephens reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on OZK. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut Bank OZK from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Bank OZK from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank OZK presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.57.

Shares of Bank OZK stock opened at $41.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.27. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $34.24 and a 12 month high of $52.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $406.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.81 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 28.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.13%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bank OZK by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,028,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,394,000 after buying an additional 502,005 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 1.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,994,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,018,000 after purchasing an additional 35,215 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,897,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,562,000 after purchasing an additional 300,025 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,279,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,776,000 after purchasing an additional 51,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 0.8% during the third quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 1,210,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,858,000 after purchasing an additional 9,857 shares during the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

