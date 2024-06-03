Barclays Raises Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target to $274.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $252.00 to $274.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BURL has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Burlington Stores from $230.00 to $209.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Burlington Stores from $233.00 to $218.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Burlington Stores has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $245.13.

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $240.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $197.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.50. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $115.66 and a twelve month high of $243.64. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.38. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 5,025 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,131,831.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,115 shares in the company, valued at $13,765,542.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

