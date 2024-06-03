Barclays Raises Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target to $56.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PSTG. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.15.

NYSE:PSTG opened at $60.29 on Thursday. Pure Storage has a 12 month low of $27.98 and a 12 month high of $68.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.76. The firm has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 215.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 36,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total value of $1,981,593.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,150.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pure Storage news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 36,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total value of $1,981,593.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,150.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 29,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total transaction of $1,526,815.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 138,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,200,794.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 286,581 shares of company stock valued at $15,266,704. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSTG. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter worth $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter worth $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 295.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

