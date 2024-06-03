Bard Associates Inc. Has $279,000 Stake in Sangoma Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SANG)

Bard Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in Sangoma Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SANG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,571 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc. owned 0.37% of Sangoma Technologies worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sangoma Technologies by 15.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 73,100 shares in the last quarter. 39.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sangoma Technologies alerts:

Sangoma Technologies Stock Performance

Sangoma Technologies stock remained flat at $5.78 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 17,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,310. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.14 million, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Sangoma Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $6.40.

About Sangoma Technologies

Sangoma Technologies ( NASDAQ:SANG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Sangoma Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $61.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.09 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sangoma Technologies Co. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a voice over internet protocol phone system; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution, as well as provides cloud communication solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sangoma Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangoma Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.