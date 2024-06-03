Bard Associates Inc. Lowers Position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Bard Associates Inc. cut its stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 5.7% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 20,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 218,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 4.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 58.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 8,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 26.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 167,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 34,768 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CareTrust REIT Price Performance

Shares of CTRE stock traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $25.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,241. The company has a quick ratio of 12.80, a current ratio of 12.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.05 and a 12-month high of $26.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.25.

CareTrust REIT Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 223.08%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush started coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

