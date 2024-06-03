Bard Associates Inc. Raises Stock Position in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL)

Bard Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in Full House Resorts were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLL. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 543,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 71,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 596,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Full House Resorts alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FLL shares. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Full House Resorts from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. B. Riley began coverage on Full House Resorts in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

Full House Resorts Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FLL traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.95. The company had a trading volume of 37,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,565. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $7.30. The stock has a market cap of $171.47 million, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.09.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.18). Full House Resorts had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a negative return on equity of 31.04%. The company had revenue of $69.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Full House Resorts, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Elaine Guidroz sold 10,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total transaction of $54,261.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,309.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Lewis A. Fanger sold 9,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total transaction of $49,605.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 273,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,869.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Elaine Guidroz sold 10,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total transaction of $54,261.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,757 shares in the company, valued at $239,309.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,503 shares of company stock valued at $128,379 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About Full House Resorts

(Free Report)

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, leases, operates, develops, manages, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. It operates through Midwest & South, West, and Contracted Sports Wagering segments. The company's properties include American Place in Waukegan, Illinois; Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Bronco Billy's Casino and Chamonix Casino Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; and Grand Lodge Casino, located within the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Full House Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full House Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.