Bard Associates Inc. Sells 540 Shares of Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR)

Bard Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in Saratoga Investment were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 170.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. 19.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Saratoga Investment Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SAR stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.92. 46,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,207. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.99. Saratoga Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $22.35 and a fifty-two week high of $28.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $327.70 million, a P/E ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 1.30.

Saratoga Investment Increases Dividend

Saratoga Investment ( NYSE:SAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $37.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Saratoga Investment Corp. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.37%. This is an increase from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 411.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on SAR. StockNews.com raised shares of Saratoga Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.69.

Saratoga Investment Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

