Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO) Short Interest Update

Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the April 30th total of 1,780,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 475,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Bausch + Lomb Trading Up 0.3 %

Bausch + Lomb stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.39. The company had a trading volume of 281,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,372. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Bausch + Lomb has a 1-year low of $13.16 and a 1-year high of $21.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.38.

Get Bausch + Lomb alerts:

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Bausch + Lomb had a negative net margin of 7.81% and a positive return on equity of 3.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bausch + Lomb will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bausch + Lomb

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the third quarter worth $255,000. Fore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bausch + Lomb in the first quarter valued at $384,000. Renaissance Capital LLC grew its stake in Bausch + Lomb by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 22,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the 3rd quarter worth about $466,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Bausch + Lomb in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,706,000. 11.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on BLCO shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bausch + Lomb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore reduced their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in the United States, Puerto Rico, China, France, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Poland, South Korea, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Vision Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products comprising over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions, such as eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch + Lomb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch + Lomb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.