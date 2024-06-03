Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) by 350.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,523 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 359.6% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $180,000.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.99. 318,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,213. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $40.94 and a 1-year high of $45.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.10.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

