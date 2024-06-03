Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.53 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,992 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $384,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 244,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,297,000 after acquiring an additional 11,105 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 106,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 10,068 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 1,203,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,672,000 after acquiring an additional 19,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 50.1% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 66,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 22,065 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.23. The stock had a trading volume of 32,861,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,608,410. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.40. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $43.87.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

